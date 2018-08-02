Prize-winning veggies, hand-crafted textiles, photos and art: There’s a lot to see at State Fair’s Grand Champion Hall

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair opened to visitors on Thursday, Aug. 2, and FOX6 News caught up with some of the hardest working people at the fair inside Grand Champion Hall.

Amid all the competition for your attention at the Wisconsin State Fair, Grand Champion Hall might not be your first stop.

“I really wish people would know about this. Gardeners out there work really hard,” said Lisa Davis from Pleasant Prairie.

It’s where the state’s perfect, prize-winning vegetables are displayed.

“We have professional judges who know what they are doing,” said Rhondella Morgan, supervisor.

Morgan said the judges look at size, uniformity in color and shape and even the slightest imperfection. Vegetables aren’t all you’ll find inside Grand Champion Hall — 2,500 photos were submitted this year for consideration, and some of the textiles on display took years to complete.

“There’s a hooker’s club — a rug hooker’s club,” said Morgan.

First-time artist Virginia Hirsch left with three ribbons on the first day of the fair — not bad for someone who first picked up a brush after retiring from Milwaukee Public Schools.

“I thought it would be really really neat if they just accepted one of my paintings. I placed a first in pastel art, third in water color, fourth in acrylic,” said Hirsch.

If you’re just looking to admire, the Ikebana Club, a Japanese flower arrangement, will be displayed through Sunday, Aug. 5. It’s a quiet, cool and peaceful feast for your eyes — the perfect escape from the hustle of State Fair.

“It’s such a soothing, calming effect it has on oneself,” said Chandra Shivpari, Ikebana Club.

On Friday, Aug. 3, you can check out some food judging, called “Fun-Fair-Fetti” and on Saturday, Aug. 4, the “Perfect Petal Floral Competition.”

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, including a complete scheduled of events.