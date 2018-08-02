× Recognize this guy? Milwaukee police seek help to ID armed robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help to identify suspect wanted in an armed robbery that happened near 76th and Howard on Sunday, July 29.

Officials say around 3:15 p.m. Sunday, the suspect displayed a black firearm at a business, removed items from shelves, advised the clerk not to say anything and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a male, black with a thin build, 19-20 years old, 6’1”-6’2”, with a dark skin complexion and a deep voice. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a silver design, black jeans, and blue tennis shoes.

The suspect was also seen in driving a blue, four-door, Chevrolet Impala with rear tinted windows and a rear spoiler.

Anyone with information is urged to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7630.