Salvation Army to hand out cups of icy cold water during run of Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — When the heat kicks up this weekend at the Wisconsin State Fair, you don’t have to go thirsty. That is because volunteers with The Salvation Army of Milwaukee County will be pouring and handing out cups of icy cold water, courtesy of Culligan Water.

The Salvation Army’s hydration station is an outdoor booth, located east of the Exposition Center. It will be open from 8 a.m. until 10 p.m. through the run of the fair. CLICK HERE to view a map of the fair grounds.

About 82,000 cups of water were passed out at the fair in 2017.

If you cannot attend the fair, donors can text FreeWater to 41444.