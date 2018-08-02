State Fair staple benefits a great cause: ‘The corn you are eating today has been picked today’ 🌽

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- The food game is strong at the Wisconsin State Fair. When deciding what to spend your hard-earned money on, maybe consider what your money is used for after it is handed over.

There are so many items available to satisfy your appetite, it can make your head spin. That includes the ever-popular roasted corn. The money generated by the sale of this fair staple benefits a great cause.

"Well, this is the New Berlin Lion's Club corn roast stand," said Retired Fire Captain Ron Lampe, who oversees the colossal corn operation.

Ten-thousand ears of corn are shipped in every morning directly from a Palmyra farm.

"Which are picked like at 6 o'clock in the morning, so the corn you are eating today has been picked today," said Lampe.

The corn is sold for $3.50 an ear -- and the money goes toward all the organizations providing volunteers.

"Well, the Lion's Club takes all different organizations for volunteers, so we've got some other Lion's Clubs. We've got some sports groups and we raise money that way," said Samantha Ringwolski.

Of all the food choices at the State Fair, consider the one that tastes as good as the good it does.

