‘Not like this neighborhood:’ Suspects from crime in another city located at Milwaukee gas station

MILWAUKEE -- A police standoff ends with arrests at a gas station on Milwaukee's far south side. It happened at the Speedway gas station at 13th and College on Thursday afternoon, Aug. 2.

Officials say suspects who are believed to have committed a crime in a different jurisdiction were located in the gas station. Two persons were eventually taken out of the gas station.

Those watching what unfolded said the mood shifted around 4:30 p.m. when the police K-9 started barking and officers started running around.

"As soon as you saw the posture of the police change, the dogs started barking -- and that's when the pepper spray went off. About five minutes later, they brought a guy out in handcuffs," said Paul Neve.

"It's not like this neighborhood. We have occasions where the cops are here now and then, but nothing like this," said Mike Pelzek.

It is important to note Oak Creek police were on the scene. College Avenue is the border between the two cities.