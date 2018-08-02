The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12. The Fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com.

At the gate, adult admission is $14. Seniors (60 & over), military/veterans with ID and youth (ages 6-11) admission is $8. Children 5 and under are free.

Below entrance and park policies from the Wisconsin State Fair website:

Entrance Policies No carry-in alcoholic beverages or weapons allowed. Ticket sales and Fair entry cease one hour prior to Fair Park closure. Re-entry handstamps cease two (2) hours prior to Fair Park closure. All patrons and possessions are subject to search and will pass through metal detection upon entering the Fair Park. Fairgoers under 18 years of age entering after 6 pm must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. Persons entering the facility assume all risks incidental to the event. State Fair Park Officials reserve the right to refuse admission or eject any person violating any law or policy. Certain items may not be brought on the premises including without limitation: weapons, including knives of any kind, alcohol, contraband, illegal drugs and controlled substances. The following items are also not permitted: cans or glass bottles, lawn chairs, skateboards, in-line skates, bicycles, kites and frisbees. Umbrellas, lawn chairs, signs, recording devices and selfie sticks are prohibited in the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Pets are not permitted on site; working service animals are permitted. Persons grant permission to have their image and/or likeness reproduced for Fair and Sponsor promotional and/or advertising purposes and/or by the media in photography or broadcasts of any nature. Shirts and shoes are required to be worn at all times. Smoking is not allowed in indoor facilities or the Main Stage area, including e-cigarettes. Acts, events and show times are subject to change. All events are rain or shine. The State Fair Park Board reserves the right to enact policy changes at any time.

Fair Park Policies Persons entering the facility assume all risks incidental to the event. Fair staff reserves the right to refuse admission or eject any person violating any law, rule or policy.

Patrons and bags will be searched upon entry.

There will be a metal detection checkpoint at every gate. Although we do not anticipate long back-ups due to security measures, please allow a few extra minutes as you enter the Fair Park.

Certain items may not be brought on the premises including without limitation: weapons of any kind (including, but not limited to, firearms, knives and explosives) alcohol, contraband, illegal drugs and controlled substances. The following items are also not permitted: cans or glass bottles, lawn chairs, skateboards, hoverboards, in-line skates, bicycles, kites and Frisbees. Unopened bottled water is allowed.

In addition to items mentioned above, signs of any kind, recording devices, signs and selfie sticks are prohibited in the State Fair Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

Pets are not permitted on site unless the pet is part of a Fair event (e.g. Dog Fair). Working service animals are permitted.

Persons entering the Fair Park are subject to having their image and/or likeness reproduced for promotional and/or publicity purposes in Fair, Sponsor or Media photography, video, broadcasts and/or webcasts. Shirts and shoes are required to be worn at all times. Smoking is not allowed in indoor facilities or the Main Stage area, including e-cigarettes.