The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12

MILWAUKEE -- The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 2 – Sunday, Aug. 12. The Fair offers a unique experience to all who attend and is an exceptional value with 30 FREE entertainment stages, exciting rides and games in SpinCity, thousands of animals, endless family activities, events, contests, vendors and culinary delights. For the most up-to-date information, visit WiStateFair.com.
At the gate, adult admission is $14. Seniors (60 & over), military/veterans with ID and youth (ages 6-11) admission is $8. Children 5 and under are free.
Below entrance and park policies from the Wisconsin State Fair website:
Entrance Policies
No carry-in alcoholic beverages or weapons allowed. Ticket sales and Fair entry cease one hour prior to Fair Park closure. Re-entry handstamps cease two (2) hours prior to Fair Park closure. All patrons and possessions are subject to search and will pass through metal detection upon entering the Fair Park. Fairgoers under 18 years of age entering after 6 pm must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required.
Persons entering the facility assume all risks incidental to the event. State Fair Park Officials reserve the right to refuse admission or eject any person violating any law or policy. Certain items may not be brought on the premises including without limitation: weapons, including knives of any kind, alcohol, contraband, illegal drugs and controlled substances. The following items are also not permitted: cans or glass bottles, lawn chairs, skateboards, in-line skates, bicycles, kites and frisbees. Umbrellas, lawn chairs, signs, recording devices and selfie sticks are prohibited in the Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino. Pets are not permitted on site; working service animals are permitted.
Persons grant permission to have their image and/or likeness reproduced for Fair and Sponsor promotional and/or advertising purposes and/or by the media in photography or broadcasts of any nature. Shirts and shoes are required to be worn at all times. Smoking is not allowed in indoor facilities or the Main Stage area, including e-cigarettes. Acts, events and show times are subject to change. All events are rain or shine. The State Fair Park Board reserves the right to enact policy changes at any time.
Fair Park Policies
- Persons entering the facility assume all risks incidental to the event. Fair staff reserves the right to refuse admission or eject any person violating any law, rule or policy.
- Patrons and bags will be searched upon entry.
- There will be a metal detection checkpoint at every gate. Although we do not anticipate long back-ups due to security measures, please allow a few extra minutes as you enter the Fair Park.
- Certain items may not be brought on the premises including without limitation: weapons of any kind (including, but not limited to, firearms, knives and explosives) alcohol, contraband, illegal drugs and controlled substances. The following items are also not permitted: cans or glass bottles, lawn chairs, skateboards, hoverboards, in-line skates, bicycles, kites and Frisbees. Unopened bottled water is allowed.
- In addition to items mentioned above, signs of any kind, recording devices, signs and selfie sticks are prohibited in the State Fair Main Stage presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.
- Pets are not permitted on site unless the pet is part of a Fair event (e.g. Dog Fair). Working service animals are permitted.
- Persons entering the Fair Park are subject to having their image and/or likeness reproduced for promotional and/or publicity purposes in Fair, Sponsor or Media photography, video, broadcasts and/or webcasts. Shirts and shoes are required to be worn at all times. Smoking is not allowed in indoor facilities or the Main Stage area, including e-cigarettes.
State Fair Main Stage Concert Policies
-
Main Stage concert tickets include State Fair Admission if purchased prior to entering the Fair Park. Admission will not be refunded if tickets are purchased after entering the Fair Park. Tickets will be scanned upon entry to the Fair Park and again at the Main Stage ramps.
-
Upon entry to State Fair Park, all bags will be searched and metal detection devices will be utilized.
-
State Fair Park’s after 6 pm admission policy will be enforced daily. Fairgoers under 18 years of age entering after 6 pm must be accompanied by a parent or guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. If a concertgoer under the age of 18 has a valid concert ticket for that evening’s show, he or she will be allowed to enter the fair park and the concert after 6 pm without a parent or guardian. Once the concert is over, youth under the age of 18 are required to leave State Fair Park in a timely manner, or meet up with a parent or guardian.
-
Persons entering the facility assume all risks incidental to the event. Fair Park staff reserves the right to refuse admission or eject any person violating any law, rule or policy.
-
All sales are final. Please examine your ticket for event date and time.
-
The following items may not be brought into State Fair Park: weapons of any kind (including, but not limited to, firearms, knives and explosives) alcohol, contraband, illegal drugs, cans or glass bottles, lawn chairs, skateboards, hoverboards, in-line skates, bicycles, kites and Frisbees. Unopened bottled water is allowed.
-
No professional grade cameras, video or audio recording equipment allowed in Main Stage area. This policy is enforced to the extent that each artist requests.
-
In addition to items mentioned above, the following items may not be brought into the Main Stage area: signs, selfie sticks and umbrellas.
-
All shows are rain or shine. In the event of severe weather, please call 414.266.7000, check social media or stop by a Fair Information Center for up-to-date information.
-
Concertgoers 3 years and older require a ticket.
-
Concertgoers are permitted to stand at their assigned seats, even on the track. The track is a flat surface, and the stage is raised, but it may be difficult to see from the track seats if you do not want to stand. The bleacher seats in the grandstand are tiered and may allow for better viewing if you choose to stay seated. No standing in aisles or directly in front of the stage is allowed.
-
Grandstand seats do have backs.
-
Main Stage ramps (gates) typically open one hour prior to the beginning of the show.
-
Re-entry stamps are available. If you do not get a stamp, you will not be permitted to re-enter.
-
Wisconsin State Fair does sell alcohol at concerts. Proper ID is required.
-
Smoking of any kind (including e-cigarettes/vaping) is not allowed in the Main Stage area.
-
No pets. Service animals are allowed.
-
The following will lead to ejection from the Main Stage and potential fines/arrest: moshing, crowd surfing, public indecency or urination, fighting, under-age drinking.
-
Shirts and shoes are required to be worn at all times.
-
Persons entering the Fair Park and Main Stage area are subject to having their image and/or likeness reproduced for promotional and/or publicity purposes in Fair, Sponsor or Media photography, video, broadcasts and/or webcasts.