‘They just go insane:’ Organizers say Wisconsin State Fair features largest pig racing crowds they see 🐷

WEST ALLIS -- One of the most popular things at the Wisconsin State Fair, besides the food, of course, are the pig races -- a State Fair staple for many.

On the first day of the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, for every race FOX6 News was on hand for, crowds would begin filling the bleachers 30 minutes in advance. People of all ages love seeing the pigs cross the finish line -- and visitors offered a variety of theories as to why that is.

"First of all, they are super cute! Can you get any cuter than little piggies?" said Rachel.

It's definitely not your typical race, which may be why it's so popular.

"Everybody loves it. They always come out excellent crowds. (They) just go insane for it," said Colton Brooks, pig race announcer.

The announcer picks someone in the crowd to guess who the winner will be for each race. If you guess correctly, you win a prize.

"We do a lot of fairs. County fairs, a lot of state fairs, but it's nothing like here," said Brooks.

In fact, Brooks said it's only in Wisconsin where they see such large crowds.

"I just don't know what it is. It's like, if you're an entertainer and you're playing the Mirage in Vegas, the Wisconsin State Fair is the Mirage of pig races," said Brooks.

"I think because Wisconsin loves their farm animals and we just have to come and see them do their thing," said Sharon Wright.

"We love our pigs and we love bacon!" said Megan Wright.

