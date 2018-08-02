TMZ: Demi Lovato is getting ready to leave the hospital after overdosing

Posted 9:17 am, August 2, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- Demi Lovato is getting ready to leave the hospital after overdosing. Plus, Ronda Housey has a request for director Quentin Tarantino. Casey Carver with TMZ joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.