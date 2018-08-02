Travel experts see increase in ‘ego travel’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The young professionals of today may have taken their historical vacations to Gettysburg or Washington in their youth, but as adults, it’s all about how spectacular their vacation pictures look on Facebook and Instagram.

Call it, “ego travel.”

“I do think it's a thing,” said Chuck Joyce, the president of A Way to Go Travel Agency in Greensboro, North Carolina. “We do 700 honeymoons a year, so that's kind of our specialty. You definitely can tell when people want to do something different, so I think we started seeing that, little by little and now, with Instagram and Facebook, it's more and more.”

“Travel, it opens up your mind. It changes your perspective,” said Lisa Mathis, a leisure and travel advisor at A Way to Go.

If it doesn’t have some impressive backdrop to take a selfie in front of, it’s going to be hard to make the cut with this crowd.

