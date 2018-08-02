Viral Snapchat video shows woman pulling gun as teens fight; she says it was a toy

HOUSTON, Texas — A Snapchat video reportedly led to a vicious fight between to girls in Houston. Video of the fight, which has gone viral, appears to show a woman pulling a gun on another person who was trying to break up the fight. The families of both girls disagree about what took place.

The video shows two teenagers tumbling on the ground, and a woman who appears to be waving a gun.

“It didn’t have to go that far. I felt terrified,” said Tiffanee Washington, fight participant.

Washington can be seen in a black shirt in the video. Her aunt, Veneisha Jones, is the one who suddenly found a gun in her face.

“I started to approach the fight because I seen her approaching the fight, so I tried to approach the fight. That’s when she pulled a gun and put it in my face and said ‘B, back up,’ and I did like this. I was just so scared because I just knew she was going to pull the trigger,” said Jones.

Chade Lockett, the one at the center of the video, offered her side of this story. She and her daughter claim this was all over a Snapchat video, and they were confronted by multiple people armed with knives.

“I posted a video of a song and the girl Tiffanee, she saw it and she approached me while I was on my friend’s porch asking ‘what the (expletive) was this about,'” said Chynecia Barnes, fight participant.

“When I hop out the car and say ‘what’s going on’ they charged at me. The lady in the brown shirt had a knife. The girl in the stripey shirt had a knife,” said Lockett.

The video shows a woman with a knife and multiple witnesses said they saw the same thing.

Lockett said she grabbed her son’s toy gun out of the car to scare the group coming toward them.

“When you’re angry, people do stupid stuff, but at the end of the day, I had to go with my first intentions, which was to find something to get them off of my daughter. That’s what I’m saying. Like, I’m not a bad person. I’m not a bad mother. I take care of my kids, go to work and I come home. I’m not in drama,” said Lockett.

“You’re a grown adult, so you have to be responsible for your actions. I need to see justice for my niece. She needs to be put in jail for however much time she get, but I need to see her in jail immediately,” said Jones.