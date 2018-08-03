5 ways to boost your battery life on your phone

MILWAUKEE -- Ever see your phone battery draining and go into panic mode?! Shawn Budiac with Batteries Plus shares some ways you can extend the battery life on your phones, tablets and more.
- Turn off GPS, WIFI, and Bluetooth. Unless you are relying on them for navigation, turning off Bluetooth, GPS, and WIFI can save battery life and will allow your kids to enjoy their movie or game for a longer period of time.
- Change your devices from 'fetch' mode to 'manual'. Your device will automatically check for new data like new emails, Facebook messages, and calendar updates, all of which exhaust your battery. By setting your device to 'manual' your data will automatically update but only when you open the app to check it manually, saving battery.
- Don't let the device overheat! Not only will most devices not let you fully charge when they are overheated but they will also power down if they reach an unsafe temperature.
- When charging your device make sure to use the correct, OEM provided, adapter. Batteries have different power outputs and using the improper output will result in a slower charge.
- When using electronics that have been stored for a long period of time, like video cameras or GoPro's, charge your battery to 80% and don`t let it drop to zero. Letting the battery discharge completely and leaving it uncharged for a long period of time it will eventually become incapable of holding a charge at all.