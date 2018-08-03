5-year-old Milwaukee boy’s love for trains turns into a Make-A-Wish memory

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. — A 5-year-old Milwaukee boy with cancer got the opportunity to live out a dream of his — thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Bentley Dodge was diagnosed withe retinoblastoma in 2017 after his family noticed he had some problems with his eye. It is a cancer of the eye which begins in the retina. Bentley has already gone through chemo treatments.

Bentley has always had a love for trains — and with help from the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he recently got a VIP tour of Bailey Yard in North Platte, Nebraska. Bentley’s parents say if their son can’t watch the trains, then he is playing with toy ones.

While at Bailey Yard, Bentley got to see and do just about everything there is to do at a train yard. They are memories his family says they will have forever.