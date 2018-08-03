× 55-year-old man found dead after house fire in Town of Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN Falls — A 55-year-old man was found deceased after a fire in his house in the Town of Sheboygan Falls early Friday, Aug. 3.

Officials say a call came into the Sheboygan County Emergency Communications Center at 5:15 a.m. Friday for a structure fire on State Highway 32.

Both the cause of the fire and the cause of death remain under investigation.

Responding units included the Town of Sheboygan Falls Fire Dept, Johnsonville Fire Dept, Waldo Fire Dept, Plymouth Fire Dept, Oostburg Fire Dept, Cedar Grove Fire Dept, City of Sheboygan Falls Fire Dept, Town of Wilson First Responders and Fire Dept, Kohler Fire Dept, Haven Fire Dept, Adell Fire Dept, Sheboygan County Highway Dept, Sheboygan County Fire Investigation Unit, State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department.