× A moment 50 years in the making: Jerry Kramer beams as he receives his Pro Football Hall of Fame jacket

CANTON, Ohio — It’s been a long time coming! Green Bay Packers legend Jerry Kramer received his gold jacket Friday, Aug. 3 ahead of his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Kramer was honored at the Gold Jacket Dinner at the Canton Civic Center.

“My dad was selected as the starting guard for the first 50-year All-American, or the All-NFL team — greatest player at his position. He was selected by John Madden as the starting guard for the Super Bowl 25 team. You know, he was the only one of Lombardi’s offensive players selected to those positions. He should have been the first guard selected to the Hall of Fame. Not the 20th,” said Dan Kramer, Jerry Kramer’s son.

Kramer’s daughter Alicia, who led the effort to get her father inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame helped him put on his gold jacket, and there wasn’t a dry eye in the place for many of the inductees, including Kramer. It was a special night for Kramer, his family and Packers fans, who have waited for this moment, 50 years in the making.

Kramer missed his media availability Friday because he wasn’t feeling well and wanted to rest before the big ceremony. The day started with a photo opportunity for the Hall of Fame inductees.

“I’m thankful that he is in the class with me. He’s a great man. A great man. An awesome storyteller. You guys will find that out soon, but some of the things he’s going through, I won’t go through, but what he’s told us what he’s gone through to even make it to still be here, alive to receive this award — I am just so happy for him. So happy for him — and so honored to be going in with him,” said Brian Dawkins, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

On Saturday, Kramer will give his induction speech at the enshrinement ceremony.