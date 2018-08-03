× Almond milk found to contain real milk recalled in 28 states

Real milk found in almond milk has led to a recall of 145,254 half-gallon cartons across 28 states, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The FDA issued the recall Thursday for certain half-gallon cartons of Vanilla Almond Breeze almond milk.

The product does not include a label listing possible milk content, which the FDA states could cause life-threatening allergic reactions if the almond milk is consumed by someone with a severe dairy allergy.

The FDA said one allergic reaction was reported. The person did not require medical treatment and was not taken to the hospital.

The product is safe to those who do not have milk sensitivities or allergies.

The FDA estimates 145,254 cartons were shipped to retailers and wholesalers in Alabama, Arizona, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The 145,254 affected products make up only 0.8 percent of Vanilla Almond Breeze half-gallons shipped by Hood in the last year.

This recall specifically applies to Vanilla Almond Breeze half-gallon cartons with a use-by date of Sept. 2, 2018.

The FDA notes the stamped information would be printed as one of the following:

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H5 L2 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L1 51-4109

USE BY: SEP 02 18 (07:36 – 20:48) H6 L2 51-4109

The Universal Product Code barcode on the side panel, next to nutrition facts, will read 41570 05621.

Customers who bought the product can return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange.

Customers can also visit http://www.bluediamond.com to complete a web form.

Blue Diamond will answer questions at 1-800-400-1522 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. EST Monday through Friday.