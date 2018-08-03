× Amber Alert: 12-year-old Chinese girl abducted from DC airport

WASHINGTON — Police in the Washington, D.C. area are searching for a 12-year-old girl from China.

The D.C. airports authority police chief spoke about it Thursday, August 2.

“The way the check-in occurred, she’s with her tour group, they arrive at the airport. The receive their passports. And at some point the child states she was going to use the restroom,” Metropolitan Washington Airport Airports Authority Police Department (MWAAPD) Chief David Huchler said. “It wasn’t until they were starting to check through security that another student within that group notified the chaperones that she was missing. The MWAAPD did not receive information that she was missing for more than an hour after the child left the airport.”

The girl, JinJing Ma, is 4’11” tall and weighs about 90 pounds. She left Reagan International Airport early Thursday.

“She is believe to have left the airport with an unknown, middle-aged, Asian female,” Huchler said. “She did have her passport with her. That Asian female is described as 5’2″ to 5’5″, weighing 130 pounds.”

The girl was part of a tour group visiting the United States.

Huchler said it does not appear she was forced to leave the airport and police are still concerned because they don’t know why she left with the woman.