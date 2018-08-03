‘Bittersweet thing:’ Melvin the Wacky Wheeler rides in his last Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Lots of people will be headed to the Wisconsin State Fair during the first weekend of the fair’s 2018 run — including some fair favorites.

He’s one-of-a-kind at the fair. If you’ve been there in the last dozen years, you probably saw him. We’re talking about the Melvin the Wacky Wheeler.

“Kind of been a staple here for a while,” said Melvin.

Melvin also shows up at many county fairs and parades in the area — so he has his fan base. People love him. He’s funny, but sadly, this marks his last year at the Wisconsin State Fair.

“My body tells me every day that it doesn’t want to do it anymore, but you know, I still love doing it.” “It’s a mixed, bittersweet thing. I mean, my body tells me every day that it doesn’t want to do it anymore, but you know, I still love doing it,” said Melvin.

There will be a Wacky Wheeler — it just won’t be Melvin. The replacement will have big shoes to fill to draw the smiles, laughter and cheers Melvin does.

“I’ve got a lot of joy out of it and I bring fun to people. Nothing’s better,” said Melvin.

CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Wisconsin State Fair.