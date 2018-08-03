‘Bittersweet thing:’ Melvin the Wacky Wheeler rides in his last Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — Lots of people will be headed to the Wisconsin State Fair during the first weekend of the fair’s 2018 run — including some fair favorites.
He’s one-of-a-kind at the fair. If you’ve been there in the last dozen years, you probably saw him. We’re talking about the Melvin the Wacky Wheeler.
“Kind of been a staple here for a while,” said Melvin.
Melvin also shows up at many county fairs and parades in the area — so he has his fan base. People love him. He’s funny, but sadly, this marks his last year at the Wisconsin State Fair.
“It’s a mixed, bittersweet thing. I mean, my body tells me every day that it doesn’t want to do it anymore, but you know, I still love doing it,” said Melvin.
There will be a Wacky Wheeler — it just won’t be Melvin. The replacement will have big shoes to fill to draw the smiles, laughter and cheers Melvin does.
“I’ve got a lot of joy out of it and I bring fun to people. Nothing’s better,” said Melvin.
CLICK HERE for everything you need to know about the Wisconsin State Fair.