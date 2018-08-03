Black Arts Fest MKE: A preview into the annual festival honoring African and African American culture

MILWAUKEE -- The Black Arts Fest MKE is Saturday, August 4 at Maier Festival Park! Patrice Harris and Pamela Graham have a preview.

About Black Arts Fest MKE (website)

This annual festival honors African and African American culture, creating a positive atmosphere that unifies all ages. Black Arts Fest MKE will expose attendees to African and African American heritage and inspire and strengthen pride in our ancestry. We hope all leave the festival with a greater understanding of our history.

ADMISSION:

The festival is open from noon – midnight. Ticket sales at the gate cease at 10:30pm.

Buy Early & Save $9 Adult (12 & over):

Buy online now through August 3 and save 30% off the gate price. No transaction fees apply. BUY NOW!

PLUS, online ticket holders receive the special offer below from Discovery World.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Community Appreciation Day

On Saturday, August 4, between noon and 3:00 PM, the first 1,500 people that visit the Potawatomi Hotel & Casino tent at the mid gate will receive FREE admission to the festival. Those who receive a ticket for FREE admission will also get an offer for FKC Reward Play. Tickets for admission are only valid between noon and 3:00 PM.

Discovery World Promotion

Youth (ages 8-11) and adults (12 and older) receive one FREE admission to Discovery World when they present one advanced sale ticket to Black Arts Fest MKE. With this offer Children under that 7 and under will need to purchase a ticket. Admission to Discovery World is only valid during August 2018. (Only Black Arts Fest MKE adult, youth and senior tickets purchased online through the festival website on or before August 3, 2018 are valid for this promotion. NO photocopies of tickets will be honored.)

At the Gate* (Saturday, August 4)

Adult (12 & over) $12

Seniors (60 & over) $8

Youth (8 – 11) $8

Children (7 & under) Free when accompanied by an adult

Military & Veterans In support of the United States’ service personnel, Black Arts Fest MKE is pleased to offer free admission to all branches of the Military and Veterans. Proof of service or an active Military ID is required. Active Military status includes all Armed Forces, National Guard Reserves, Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian and Military. Show proof of service and a valid photo ID at any ticket window to receive a complimentary ticket.