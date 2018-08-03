Brewers, the beach & jazz: Events happening in Milwaukee you won’t want to miss

MILWAUKEE -- Time now for another Friday of Milwaukee Musts! Ridder, Scott, and Shannen join Wake Up live from the FM 106.1 studios.
Events discussed:
- Urban Island Beach Party -- Friday, August 3, 2018 4:00 PM - 11:00 PM at Lakeshore State Park
- Brewers/Rockies - all weekend at Miller Park. 5-county Friday features half price tickets
- Brewers will host African American Heritage Night, presented by Aurora Health on Friday at Miller Park when the team takes on the Rockies at 7:10 p.m.
- Sandlot theme night at Miller Park
- Bob Uecker talking opener day on Sunday
- Jazz Visions on the Lake - Sunday - afternoon at the Summerfest grounds. Free admission and free parking. Great Jazz music at the Johnson Controls stage