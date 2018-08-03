× Chase ATMs are going cardless

Taking out cash from the ATM just got a lot easier and faster, thanks to Chase Bank.

The company is adding technology in 16,000 branches across the nation that will allow users to get money without using their debit cards. Customers will instead have the option to access their cash through their smartphones mobile wallet.

Chase first introduced this idea back in 2016.

Other banks, such as Bank of America and Wells Fargo, have also added this feature at selected locations.