MILWAUKEE -- The movie "Eighth Grade" follows an introverted girl as she navigates her final week of middle school. Gino Salomone recently with the young star of the movie, Elsie Fisher, and writer-director, Bo Burnham.
‘Eighth Grade’ hits theaters
-
Denzel Washington talks with Gino about his new movie ‘The Equalizer 2’
-
‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ tops charts, ‘Skyscraper’ stumbles
-
Hollywood is getting cheesy: Gino talks with celebrities who root for the Packers
-
A first look at the new movie “Tag”
-
Gino gets a first look at the new movie ‘Uncle Drew’
-
-
1 of the most beloved characters from Star Wars now has his own movie
-
HOPE Christian School’s 8th grade graduation postponed after bus crash en route to field trip
-
First look at ‘Adrift:’ A true story of survival heads to the big screen this wekeend
-
A spy showdown: Gino is in with a special mission for us to complete
-
Gino D’Alessio helped get Pius Popes to state tourney during final season of summer baseball
-
-
It’s a television throwback: Gino tests our classic TV knowledge
-
Gino sits down with the cast of Queer Eye, has special giveaway that’s perfect for parents
-
A superhero of pint-sized proportions: Gino has the scoop on ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’