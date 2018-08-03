‘Eighth Grade’ hits theaters

Posted 4:22 pm, August 3, 2018, by , Updated at 05:17PM, August 3, 2018

MILWAUKEE -- The movie "Eighth Grade" follows an introverted girl as she navigates her final week of middle school. Gino Salomone recently with the young star of the movie, Elsie Fisher, and writer-director, Bo Burnham.