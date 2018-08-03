× FOX6 News delivers big in latest Nielsen TV ratings report

MILWAUKEE — FOX6 News is the #1 local morning, midday, 6 p.m., 9 p.m., and 10 p.m. news in the market with Adults 25-54 in the July 2018 Nielsen sweeps period. Click here for a listing of the Jul’18 Milwaukee market local news television ratings.

AM NEWS

FOX6 WakeUp News has ranked #1 from 4:30-9AM (M-F) since the Jan’10 ratings period, finishing Jul’18 with a 1.5 RTG for Adults 25-54.

From 7-9AM (M-F), FOX 6 WakeUp News ranked #1 with Adults 25-54, finishing Jul’18 with a 1.7 RTG with Adults 25-54, beating the network morning shows by at least half a rating point.

DAYTIME

FOX6 News at 11am ranks #1 (1.0 A25-54 RTG) vs. all local daytime newscasts.

FOX6 News at 11 also ranks #1 from 9AM-3PM in Jul’18 with Adults 25-54.

FOX6 also delivers the #1 programs in the 9AM (Real Milwaukee, 0.9 A25-54 RTG), 1PM (Crime Watch Daily, 0.7 A25-54 RTG), 2PM (TMZ Live, 0.9 A25-54 RTG), and 3PM (Judge Judy, 0.9 A25-54 RTG) hours.

EVENING NEWS

FOX6 News at 4 (M-F) ranks #1 (1.4 RTG) in the 4PM hour

At 5PM, FOX6 News is the #2 local news from 5-5:30PM (M-F) with Adults 25-54 (1.5 RTG).

At 6PM, FOX6 News is the #1 local news in Jul’18 with Adults 25-54 (1.8 RTG).

LATE NEWS

At night, FOX6 News at 9pm beat network prime programs 7 nights a week. The M-F average for FOX 6 News at 9pm (3.4 A25-54 RTG) is up 36% compared to its Jul’17 average and beats all M-F 10pm news on the competition in the market.

FOX6 News at 10 (M-F) is the market’s #1 10PM newscast (3.5 RTG A25-54) and grew 13% compared to its Jul’17 average

FOX6 has delivered the market’s highest rated late news every month since Mar’18.

“We do all of this for the viewers,” said FOX6 VP/News Director John LaPorte. “We are humbled by their response.”

WITI FOX 6 also dominated the Milwaukee Television social ratings for the month of July according to Share Rocket with social share, audience, and engagement greater than all its local TV competitors combined.

“We are proud to see these results,” said FOX6 President/General Manager Chuck Steinmetz. “We work hard to live our brand ‘Because You Matter’ because we serve at the pleasure of our viewers.”