If the basketball thing doesn’t last for Giannis, he might have a future in… boxing?!

MILWAUKEE — If the whole professional basketball thing doesn’t work out for Giannis Antetokounmpo, he might have a future in boxing?!

Actually, the Milwaukee Bucks shared a short clip of video on Facebook on Friday, Aug. 3 which shows Giannis doing some off-season training. Boxing is a part of that routine.

