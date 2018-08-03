‘It’s a tradition:’ 2018 marks the Giant Slide’s 50th anniversary at the Wisconsin State Fair

WEST ALLIS — The Giant Slide at the Wisconsin State Fair has been enjoyed by people of all ages for decades, and 2018 marks its 50th anniversary at the fair.

“I’ve gone down every year since I was 8, and it’s exactly the same. I didn’t realize it was that old. It’s awesome. It’s older than me!” said Jennifer Leszczynski.

“It’s probably one of the best things here,” said Hayden Schneider.

For 50 years, the Giant Slide has offered summer memories for people like Schneider and Leszczynski.

“It’s like, huge, wavy — and it gets all that wind and speed,” said Schneider.

Schneider said he was intimidated when he went down the slide for the first time.

“I’m not really the biggest fan of heights,” said Schneider.

It’s 102 steps to the stop, but just one slide down to the bottom.

“I think it’s simple, and I think that’s it. I think it’s a tradition. The grandparents are now taking the grandkids down, and it’s something they remember as small children. This will continue to be a tradition for the next 50 years as well,” said Stacey Barona, VP of the Giant Slide.

During the grand opening ceremony Thursday, Aug. 2, kicking off the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair, Governor Scott Walker declared it “Giant Slide Day.”

