‘It’s bothersome:’ Fires, shootings, car crashes create busy night for first responders

MILWAUKEE -- Thursday night, Aug. 2 into Friday, Aug. 3 was a rather busy stretch for police officers and firefighters on Milwaukee's north side.

From fires to shootings and even car crashes, FOX6 News counted more than a half-dozen scenes where police or firefighters were call to incidents -- and all of this in a span of about three hours. The incidents left some homeless and others seriously wounded.

Evidence markers and police tape stretched across homes near 36th and Center. Nearby, residents checked on their property and loved ones.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot there multiple times. He was taken to the hospital -- in critical condition.

From just before 1 a.m. Friday to nearly 4 a.m., police officers and firefighters were called to seven scenes within one north side Milwaukee neighborhood.

Emergency responders did not have to go far to get to one incident -- also on 36th Street -- after Will Henderson called for help after seeing smoke.

"Maybe two to three seconds, the cops, fire trucks were here," said Henderson.

"There was a bedroom fire here at this residence early this morning. All of the occupants did make it out safely," said Joshua Parish, Milwaukee Fire Department.

Milwaukee fire on N. 36th St.: 10 people from three families are receiving care & assistance from our volunteers Bob & Sally after a fire burned their multi-story home on 36th near Center St. Our hearts are with these families as we work together on next steps. — Red Cross - Wisconsin (@RedCrossWIS) August 3, 2018

That was not the only blaze burning.

Firefighters put out a vehicle fire near 24th and North. While officers were looking for suspects in that case, others were chasing after suspects who were trying to break into a business near 25th and North.

Police also had two other scenes connected -- 42nd and North and 21st and Fond du Lac -- where two women in their 20s were shot as well.

"It's bothersome," said one resident. "We've never had this much activity going on at one time so close together."

Below is a breakdown of these incidents from police:

36th and Center shooting:

A shooting occurred in the 2600 block of N. 36th Street at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3. A 35-yea-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds and is currently in critical condition at a local hospital. The circumstances of this shooting is currently being investigated by police on the scene.

Shooting at 21st and Fond du Lac:

A shooting occurred at 1:25 a.m.in the 2100 block of W. North Avenue on Friday, Aug. 3rd. Two female victims, both in their mid-20s, sustained non-life threatening gunshot wounds and are being treated at a local hospital. The scene is currently being investigated and police are looking for a suspect.

Foot pursuit near 25th and North:

At approximately 3:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3, an officer observed several subjects attempting to gain entry into a business on the 2500 block of W. North Avenue. The suspects then fled. MPD continues to seek those subjects and the investigation is ongoing.

24th and North car fire:

At approximately 1:50 a.m. on Friday, Aug.3, Milwaukee police responded to a vehicle fire on the 2400 block of W. North Avenue. MPD continues to seek suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

42nd and North police response:

23rd and Fond du Lac crash:

