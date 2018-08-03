Learn about the world of agriculture and more at Farm Wisconsin

MANITOWOC -- Brian is at Farm Wisconsin, which is located in Manitowoc County on the west side of I-43 between I-43 and Gass Lake Road at the County Road C intersection. Farm Wisconsin educates visitors of all ages about how and where their food is produced and why agriculture is important.
About Farm Wisconsin (website)
Ticket Prices
Adults: $16
Youth: $8 (4-18)
Ages 3 and under: Free
Seniors: $12 (62+)
Groups of 15 or more: $10 per person (with a coupon for a free ice cream cone!) Reservations required
School Groups: $5 for each student - Reservations required
*Please inform upon arrival if wheelchair accommodations are needed
Hours Of Operation
Monday: 10am-6pm
Tuesday: 10am-6pm
Wednesday: 10am-6pm
Thursday: 10am-6pm
Friday: 10am-6pm
Saturday: 10am-6pm
Sunday: 10am-6pm
Directions: Take Exit 144 (Hwy C) off of I-43, turn west onto Hwy C and follow to Gass Lake Rd., take a right on Gass Lake Rd.
Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
info@farmwisconsin.org
Phone
(920) 726-6000
Address
7001 Gass Lake Rd., Manitowoc, WI
(Town of Newton)