Learn about the world of agriculture and more at Farm Wisconsin

MANITOWOC -- Brian is at Farm Wisconsin, which is located in Manitowoc County on the west side of I-43 between I-43 and Gass Lake Road at the County Road C intersection. Farm Wisconsin educates visitors of all ages about how and where their food is produced and why agriculture is important.

About Farm Wisconsin (website)

Ticket Prices

Adults: $16

Youth: $8 (4-18)

Ages 3 and under: Free

Seniors: $12 (62+)

Groups of 15 or more: $10 per person (with a coupon for a free ice cream cone!) Reservations required

School Groups: $5 for each student - Reservations required

*Please inform upon arrival if wheelchair accommodations are needed

Hours Of Operation

Monday: 10am-6pm

Tuesday: 10am-6pm

Wednesday: 10am-6pm

Thursday: 10am-6pm

Friday: 10am-6pm

Saturday: 10am-6pm

Sunday: 10am-6pm

Directions: Take Exit 144 (Hwy C) off of I-43, turn west onto Hwy C and follow to Gass Lake Rd., take a right on Gass Lake Rd.

Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center

Email

info@farmwisconsin.org

Phone

(920) 726-6000

Address

7001 Gass Lake Rd., Manitowoc, WI

(Town of Newton)