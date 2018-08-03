‘Look what I got you:’ Community steps up with gifts for 8-year-old boy shot on porch in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The community is stepping up to help an 8-year-old boy who was shot while on the porch at a home near 34th and Locust on Monday, July 30. He suffered three gunshot wounds and was still in the hospital Friday, Aug. 3, as his family was surprised with gifts for the young boy and his sister.

Complete strangers have reached out to show how much they care about Derrion Kelly.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Kravon Wilson, Derrion’s father.

Two bikes and book bags filled with school supplies were presented to Wilson and Derrion’s sister outside Stark Foods near 47th and Hampton, along with a bag of toys. The gifts meant so much to the family after a traumatic week.

Derrion Kelly suffered gunshot wounds to his back, stomach and arm in Monday night’s incident.

“To see him laying there like that — no parent should go through that ever, ever in life,” said Wilson.

Wilson and Jermela Kittler, Derrion’s older sister, said what happened to Derrion should serve as a wake-up call.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s like a cycle that never ends,” said Wilson.

“He means a lot to me and stuff and it would’ve been scary to lose him,” said Kittler.

In an effort to help the family take their mind off things, another little boy showed support, donating toy cars and offering to be Derrion’s pen pal.

“If you’re watching, look what I got you. I’ll help you build it if you need to,” said Prince Allen-Welch.

The family said they hope this show of kindness and support will change hearts in Milwaukee.

“Teach these kids love. Teach them love. Reach out,” said Wilson.

The bikes and school supplies were donated by Stark Foods. The owners said they knew immediately after hearing what happened they wanted to do something to help.

Police continue to look for the shooter(s) responsible for what happened to Derrion Kelly.

CLICK HERE to access a GoFundMe.com account set up for Derrion Kelly.