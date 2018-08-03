Police order mandatory evacuations amid gas leak in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE — A mandatory evacuation has been issued Friday night, Aug. 3 in Sun Prairie due to a gas leak.

The Sun Prairie Police Department told WMTV the evacuation area is within a half-mile of Main Street and White Tail Drive.

Residents were asked to leave the following areas:

East to Town Hall Road

West to Columbus Street

South to Robin Drive

North to Carriage Drive

Police said residents must leave the area or report to Sun Prairie High School immediately. They do not have an estimated time when residents can return.

Police said they will notify the public when the area is safe.

You’ll recall, on July 10, a construction crew struck a gas main in downtown Sun Prairie. Fire Captain Cory Barr was killed as he helped evacuate people prior to the blast. Eleven other people were hurt. Six buildings were destroyed.

