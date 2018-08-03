MillerCoors donates 50K cans of water to residents, firefighters impacted by California wildfires

Firefighters try to control a back burn as the Carr fire continues to spread towards the towns of Douglas City and Lewiston near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. - Two firefighters were killed fighting the blaze and three people, a 70 year old woman and her two great-grandchildren age four and five, perished when their Redding home was rapidly swallowed up by flames. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)
REDDING, Calif. — MillerCoors is donating 50,000 cans of water to residents and firefighters impacted by the Carr Fire in Northern California.
A news release indicates MillerCoors is making this donation in partnership with the American Red Cross and Redding Distributing Company (RDC). The water cans will be used at the Red Cross shelters and distributed by volunteers. The wildfires are currently 39 percent contained and have damaged thousands of structures and homes.
Burnt houses in the Keswick neighborhood of Redding, as the Carr fire continues to spreads towards the town of Douglas City near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)
The water cans will be shipped from the MillerCoors brewery in Shenandoah, Va., and are expected to arrive Monday in Redding.
MillerCoors has an ongoing commitment to water can donations to communities in crisis.
A motorcycle stands amongst a burnt house in the Keswick neighborhood of Redding, as the Carr fire continues to spreads towards the town of Douglas City near Redding, California on July 31, 2018. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP)
