MillerCoors donates 50K cans of water to residents, firefighters impacted by California wildfires

REDDING, Calif. — MillerCoors is donating 50,000 cans of water to residents and firefighters impacted by the Carr Fire in Northern California.

A news release indicates MillerCoors is making this donation in partnership with the American Red Cross and Redding Distributing Company (RDC). The water cans will be used at the Red Cross shelters and distributed by volunteers. The wildfires are currently 39 percent contained and have damaged thousands of structures and homes.

The water cans will be shipped from the MillerCoors brewery in Shenandoah, Va., and are expected to arrive Monday in Redding.

MillerCoors has an ongoing commitment to water can donations to communities in crisis.