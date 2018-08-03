Overnight closures: The upcoming construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is really picking up with changes coming to I-94 and the Zoo Interchange. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation talks about everything that's going to impact your commute.

Monday, August 6

Overnight Closure for Valley Bridge Project on I-43 North to I-794 East and Plankinton system ramp -- 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Single lane closure on I-43 North at National Avenue -- 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Tuesday, August 7 and Wednesday, August 8

Overnight Closure for Zoo Interchange Project on I-41/894 North at National Avenue -- 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Thursday, August 9

Overnight Closure on I-41/894 South at the Zoo Interchange -- 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.