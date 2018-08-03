× Packers legend Jerry Kramer rests up prior to Hall of Fame Gold Jacket dinner

CANTON, Ohio — A setback in the Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend for Packers legend Jerry Kramer.

The former guard missed his media availability because he was not feeling well — and wanted to rest before Friday night’s Gold Jacket ceremony.

One of Kramer’s fellow inductees for the Class of 2018 had nothing but nice things to say about the Packers great.

“I’m thankful that he is in the class with me. He’s a great man, a great man, an awesome story-teller. You guys will find that out soon. But some of the things he’s going through, I won’t go through. But what he’s told us, what he’s gone through, to even make it to still be here, alive, to receive this award. I am just so happy for him, so happy for him, and so honored to be going in with him,” said Brian Dawkins, Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Kramer planned to attend the Gold Jacket dinner inside the Canton Civic Center.