Police: 3 shot, injured in separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are currently investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Friday, August 3. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened just before 1 a.m. near 36th and Center. Police say a 35-year-old man received multiple gunshot wounds and is in critical condition at the hospital.

Circumstances of the shooting are being investigated by police at the scene.

The second shooting happened just before 1:30 a.m. near 21st and Fond du Lac. Police say two women, both in their mid-20s, suffered non-life threatening gunshot woulds and are being treated at the hospital.

The scene is being investigated and MPD are looking for a suspect.