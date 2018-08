MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been activated in Milwaukee County for Jack Jorgensen, 85.

Jorgensen is believed to be on foot — and is described as a male, white, 5’8″ tall, 186 lbs. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 3. Officials say he was wearing a white, long-sleeve, button down shirt, blue jeans and a cowboy hat.

Anyone with information about Jorgensen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Greenfield Police Department at 414-761-5301.