Sweaty solutions: Style tips to tackle the post-workout hair

MILWAUKEE -- How's your hair after a workout? A hot mess? Our stylist Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon is here to help with some ways to bring back your style after a post-sweat "sesh."
- Choose the correct hair accessories to keep your hair pulled back but avoid the 'kinks'
- Choose the correct brush to brush out your hair after a workout
- Correctly apply dry shampoo to a sweaty scalp
- For those with long hair, braid your hair before a workout for a better result after
- Use products like sea salt sprays and leave-in conditioners to style the hair and add texture