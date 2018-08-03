Sweaty solutions: Style tips to tackle the post-workout hair

Posted 10:31 am, August 3, 2018, by

MILWAUKEE -- How's your hair after a workout? A hot mess?  Our stylist Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon is here to help with some ways to bring back your style after a post-sweat "sesh."

  • Choose the correct hair accessories to keep your hair pulled back but avoid the 'kinks'
  • Choose the correct brush to brush out your hair after a workout
  • Correctly apply dry shampoo to a sweaty scalp
  • For those with long hair, braid your hair before a workout for a better result after
  • Use products like sea salt sprays and leave-in conditioners to style the hair and add texture