‘The right thing to do:’ Cudahy bakery collects more than $10K for fallen officer’s family, sets new goal

MILWAUKEE — Community support continues to grow for the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski, who was laid to rest on Wednesday, Aug. 1. There are several fundraising events happening now and throughout the weekend.

A small bakery in Cudahy has pulled off an impressive fundraiser for the family of a man the owner never met.

“It’s the right thing to do. I’ve witnessed losing a spouse suddenly myself, so I know what it’s like,” said Jennifer Clark, owner of Jen’s Sweet Treats.

Clark said Friday, Aug. 3 her bakery surpassed its original $10,000 fundraising goal for Michalski’s family.

“It’s not about how much it cost me or how much revenue I lost. It’s about the bigger picture,” said Clark.

All the shelves in Clark’s shop were practically empty Friday. The fundraiser, which started on Wednesday, will continue throughout the weekend — with the hope of surpassing a new goal of $12,500.

Clark is not alone in her desire to help.

“I just felt we had to do something for him,” said Chris Wiken, general manager of The Packing House.

Wiken told FOX6 News during the restaurant’s Friday fish fry, $1 of each sale will go directly to the officer’s official Go Fund Me account.

“The story of Officer Michalski really hit home — just being a very dedicated public servant, family man, a man of faith,” said Wiken.

The restaurant recently did this for Officer Charles Irvine Jr., killed in the line of duty in June, after a pursuit near 76th and Silver Spring.

“We also have volunteers collecting donations throughout the day, through our fish fry drive-through line,” said Wiken.

Volunteers on Friday said they wanted to show their support for law enforcement. They are everyday people proving in times of tragedy, no act of kindness is ever too small.

“His family lives on — and they are going to need that support,” said Clark.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any Tri City National Bank, or you can send any donations to the address below: