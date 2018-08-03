Toddler gets pulled over by police, given a ‘cuteness’ warning

BOSTON — Police made an interesting traffic stop in one Massachusetts town. And wait until you hear what the age of the motorist was and what crime he committed.

Police pulled over the driver in the Boston suburb of Malden. The motorist, however was a one-year-old who was driving a red toy Mercedes convertible on a sidewalk.

Officers pretended to give the child a ticket and even switched on the blue flashing lights on their cruiser. Fortunately, the toddler got off the hook after he was given a “cuteness warning.”

Photos of the heart warming moment is now an internet sensation on various social media platforms.