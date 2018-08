WAUKESHA COUNTY — The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in its search for a missing girl.

Teresa Beltran is believed to have voluntarily run away from her home in Pewaukee. Officials say she is believed to be with friends, avoiding contact with family and law enforcement.

If you have any information about Beltran’s whereabouts, you are urged to call the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-446-5070.

