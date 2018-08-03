‘Well deserved:’ Marine honored for helping 7 survivors at scene of fatal crash on I-41 in Washington County

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee Marine is being recognized for his service — honored after something the gunnery sergeant did while out of uniform. He helped a family, hurt after a fatal crash in Washington County.

When Peter Vargo joined the Marine Corps, he took on a life of service.

“It’s what we do. We are Marines,” said Vargo.

GySgt. Vargo has served honorably in Iraq and Afghanistan, but it’s his actions as a civilian that caught the attention of one of the highest ranking officers in the Marine Corps.

“We are proud of you Gunny,” said Major General James Bierman.

Vargo stopped at the scene of a fatal crash in Washington County that happened on July 8 on I-41 and Highway K. Authorities said Alex Hoefs, 18, was traveling northbound on I-41 when he crossed the median and struck an SUV. Hoefs would lose his life, and seven people in the SUV waited for help. Trained in combat life-saving, Vargo did what he could to help the seven surviving victims.

“Being a father and just knowing there were quite a few kids involved — that’s really what hit hard,” said Vargo.

For his action on the interstate that day, Bierman pinned Vargo with a Navy and Marine Corps achievement medal — an honor rarely given for service out of uniform.

PHOTO GALLERY

“This is well deserved and everyone here is proud to see a United State Marine step up like that in some tough circumstances,” said Bierman.

Gunny Vargo said he shares his medal with all Marines and another person to stop and help at the crash scene that day — a Marine Corps veteran.

“It’s remarkable right? I think it says quite a bit about the Marine Corps. Being a Marine is a life of service. It’s a career of choice and you choose to serve,” said Major Jermone Greco.

The medal and the Marine who pinned it on him rank high on Vargo’s service record, but it’s the lives he touched that will forever remain close to this gunny’s heart.

“The biggest reward is just knowing that the family is OK,” said Vargo.

PHOTO GALLERY

GySgt. Vargo said he’s been checking in with the family involved in the crash. They couldn’t make it to the ceremony — but they are planning to go to a Green Bay Packers game together this season.