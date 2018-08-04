Fun things to do in Milwaukee instead of Wisconsin State Fair

MILWAUKEE -- State Fair is in full swing. Maybe you've gone already or are waiting until next weekend to go and want to find something else fun to do in the meantime. Claire from Visit Milwaukee has some fun alternatives to the fair.
- Black Arts Fest MKE - the inaugural year! Saturday you'll want to head to the Summerfest grounds to experience music, food, arts and crafts, and a chance to gain a deeper understanding of African-American heritage.
- Bronzeville week kicks off from Aug 4-11 so from Saturday this week to next, there are activities every day that celebrate this historic neighborhood. Some of the events include a pancake breakfast with a little poetry on the side, a cultural and arts festival, a bike ride, and more.
- Puerto Rican Family Fest in Humboldt Park on Sunday features salsa dance lessons, a home run derby, a drum circle, amazing food, and a whole lot more. Free and open to the public.
- Milwaukee Comedy Festival --Aug 1-5. It's the 13th year for this local laugh fest, featuring 40 national and regional comedy acts in 13 different shows at six locations around Milwaukee, including Lakefront Brewery and The Underground Collaborative.
- Center Street Daze is on Saturday, August 4 from 11am-7pm. In it's 21st year, attendees will remember the Classic Car Show and Pushcart Race, while the festival also adds new activities like a hula hoop contest and a food drive to benefit the Riverwest Food Pantry. With seven stages of music all day long, the festivaL