Inaugural Black Arts Fest MKE celebrates African-American culture on Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE — The inaugural Black Arts Fest MKE took place at Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The festival honored African and African-American culture through food, vendors and live music.

It was aimed at exposing those in attendance to black heritage while inspiring and strengthening their pride.

There were performances at four stages: the Miller Lite Oasis, the Johnson Controls World Sound Stage, the Cultural Expression Stage and the Children’s Stage.

There was also a marketplace featuring traditional African clothing, home goods, jewelry, T-shirts, accessories and more, where visitors could support African-American businesses.

Food items available included soul food, ribs, seafood, snacks and desserts, including flavored popcorn, mini donuts, flavored ice, ice cream and more.

