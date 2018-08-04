‘It’s an awesome experience:’ Family Night at Lambeau Field truly is all about family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREEN BAY -- It was expected to be a special night in Green Bay on Saturday, Aug. 4 during the annual Family Night celebration -- not only for the fans, but also the players.

Family Night truly is all about family. FOX6 News spotted a lot of kids on hand, including children of Packers' players.

"It's just an awesome experience -- especially for the guys and us, to bring our family out and for the young guys, I don't know if they still do it, but when I was in my first year, they fly your parents in. It says a lot about the organization. It's a big deal and it just creates a family atmosphere which is why it's called Family Night," said Packers' QB Brett Hundley.

It's another practice, but it's practice inside Lambeau Field, with the fans watching.

