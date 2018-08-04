‘It’s inspiring:’ Bike MS takes cyclists on 2-day, 200-mile ride aimed at combating multiple sclerosis

PEWAUKEE — More than $30 million has been raised since the start of the Wisconsin Bike MS fundraiser. On Saturday, Aug. 4, cyclists sped off from the starting line and began a two-day journey.

It started in Pewaukee and will end in Madison.

“Some will ride between 50 to 200 miles over two days,” said Rob Multerer with Bike MS.

It’s a major adventure that draws roughly 1,400 cyclists.

“This is my favorite week of the year. It is when we can do this ride all together, so it’s fantastic,” said Ron Sweeny with Team Fraboni Porketta Peddlers.

Bike MS is an annual fundraiser aimed at combating multiple sclerosis — an autoimmune disease that impacts millions of people around the world — people like cyclist Becca Schimph.

“I think we’re planning on doing 75 (miles) today,” said Schimph.

Schimph had a sizable team from Madison joining her for the ride.

“Heat is really hard. That’s the thing I’m most nervous about today, but I’ve got a lot of water. I’ve got a great team and we’ll do it. It’s good!” said Schimph.

The goal is to raise roughly $1.5 million to find a cure for MS, and while the trek is long and tiring, it benefits a great cause.

“It’s really inspiring to see people who are moving from their wheelchair to their bikes. Like, it’s so great,” said Schimph.

“We get to do this as our job, but this is some people’s Christmas, and they just love this weekend, and we love them for it,” said Multerer.

CLICK HERE to make a donation to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.