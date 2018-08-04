Rock County Sheriff’s Office: Motorcycle operator arrested for OWI, 8th offense; girlfriend taken to hospital

ROCK COUNTY — A Clinton, Wisconsin man was arrested for his eighth OWI offense in Rock County early on Saturday, Aug. 4.

According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the area of I-43 northbound and E. Hart Road in the Town of Turtle around 2 a.m., for a request to check the welfare of two individuals standing near a roundabout with no vehicles present.

Deputies made contact with Dennis Draves, 65, who was with his girlfriend, according to sheriff’s officials.

An investigation revealed Draves had ridden his motorcycle from Janesville to the location where he was found. Sheriff’s officials say his girlfriend showed signs of impairment and was taken to the hospital by ambulance. They said Draves showed signs of impairment, and after field sobriety testing, he was arrested for OWI, eighth offense, operating after suspension and expired registration.

He was taken to the Rock County Jail, where he will be held pending a court appearance on Aug. 6. Online court records show formal charges haven’t yet been filed.