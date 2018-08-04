Sobelman’s and others host fundraisers to benefit the family of fallen MPD Officer Michael Michalski

MILWAUKEE — Sobelman’s Pub and Grill is hosting a fundraiser through 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 to benefit the family of fallen Milwaukee Police Officer Michael Michalski.

The fundraiser is taking place at Sobelman’s location on West St. Paul Avenue in downtown Milwaukee, where $1 from every burger sold through Saturday night will help Officer Michalski’s family.

Current and former police wives helped organize the fundraiser that began at noon.

Meanwhile, Sweeney’s Gym on Howell Avenue near the airport hosted free Saturday morning “Butts, Guts and Yoga” classes in exchange for donations in Officer Michalski’s honor. One-hundred percent of the proceeds went toward the GoFundMe.com account set up for his family.

On Friday, Aug.3, The Packing House restaurant near Layton and Howell donated $1 from every Friday fish fry sold to the memorial fund, and raised $3,500.

And officials with Jen’s Sweet Treats in Cudahy said Saturday morning they were just over $2,000 away from a new goal of $12,500 for Officer Michalski’s family.

Officer Michalski died on July 25 when he was shot by a wanted suspect near 28th and Wright. Officer Michalski was laid to rest on Wednesday, Aug. 1. His funeral was held at the Oak Creek Assembly of God church, and after the service, there was a procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield, where the 52-year-old Officer Michalski was buried.

Jonathan Copeland Jr. is charged in connection with the death of Officer Michalski.

Prosecutors say he “ambushed” the officer after hiding upstairs in a home near 28th and Wright — shooting Officer Michalski as he ascended the stairs in the search for Copeland, wanted for felony drug crimes and absconding from DOC supervision. Officer Michalski was shot in the head, and Copeland was arrested at the home. According to prosecutors, he fired from the window of the home at officers outside, and threatened to kill officers as they transported him from the scene.

He faces three felonies, and is due in court on Aug. 9 for a preliminary hearing. He’s being held on $1.5 million cash bond.

The Milwaukee Police Department has created the GoFundMe page for Officer Michael Michalski’s family.

Anyone wishing to make a donation may do so at any Tri City National Bank, or you can send any donations to the address below:

Michael J. Michalski Memorial Fund

C/O Tri City National Bank

7525 W. Oklahoma Ave.

Milwaukee, WI 53219