‘To give back to the community:’ Salvation Army hopes to hand out 82K free cups of cold water by State Fair’s end

WEST ALLIS — We hit 94 degrees in Milwaukee with dewpoints in the 60s on a steamy Saturday, Aug. 4, but the heat didn’t keep people away from the Wisconsin State Fair, though some people did get creative in an effort to stay cool.

The clouds on Saturday afternoon kept things slightly more comfortable at State Fair Park, but still some said the heat was catching up to them.

The Salvation Army, at their free “Hydration Station” handed out free ice-cold water to guests, something they’ll do every day of the fair. There are also misting stations on the grounds that can help you stay cool.

Salvation Army Lieutenant Patricia Williams said she was happy to see people lining up for a cold drink.

“We’re out here at the fair trying to offer free water to keep the people hydrated, so they won’t get hot and sweaty and fall out. We want to offer something free to give back to the community,” said Williams.

The goal is to serve 82,000 cups of water by the end of the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair on Aug. 12.

