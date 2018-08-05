× 1 killed, 2 injured following multi-vehicle crash on I-39 NB

ROCK COUNTY — One person was killed and two others were injured after a crash involving multiple vehicles happened in Rock County early Sunday morning, Aug. 5.

It happened on I-39 northbound near Janesville at around 4: 30 a.m.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, a Hyundai sedan rear ended a Ford Escape — causing one or both to impact the median and come to a stop in the right lane of traffic. Shortly after, a Mercedes sedan and a semi both impacted the vehicles.

Authorities say all three people in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital. One of the passengers died shortly after arriving to the hospital. No one else was injured from the other vehicles in the accident.

All northbound lanes were closed for a brief period of time after first responders arrived. After the roads cleared, the right lane was blocked to remove the vehicles. The left lane southbound was also blocked during the time of the incident due to the median barriers being shifted in the crash.

The crash is under investigation.