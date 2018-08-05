2018 Kettle Moraine HS grad wins national championship over the summer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA-- Jack Meixelsperger graduated from Kettle Moraine High School in the spring of 2018. During the summer he won a national championship. Jack competes on the shooting team with the high school. This summer he took first place at the SCTP National Championship in Ohio in the men's varsity 16-yard trap. Jack says he started shooting competitively about 6 years ago, after years of shooting while hunting. In the fall he will attend UW Stevens Point. He plans on studying forest management and competing on the shooting team at college.

Jack Meixelsperger

Kettle Moraine High School

Shooting Team