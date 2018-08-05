Abused puppy gets new home with Peyton Manning

An abused puppy gets a chance at a better life thanks to a former NFL star.

The tiny pup, weighing only two pounds, was adopted by former quarterback Peyton Manning.

According to the Animals Rescue Fund of Mississippi, the dog was rescued by a carnival worker. When found, the dog was kept in a garbage bag or had a rope tied around her neck. She was also covered in fleas and infected with internal parasites.

The rescue fund was able to get the puppy properly cleaned and nourished.

And the cute pup caught the eye of the Manning family. Now she is the newest member of their family!