Angel statue removed from St. Rita Church to make way for new church and adult living, care campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- An angel statue from St. Rita Church near Cass and Pleasant in Milwaukee was temporarily removed on Sunday, Aug. 5.

This, as crews prepare to demolish the church to make way for the new church and St. Rita Square, an adult living and care campus.

The Angel Gabriel statue was cast in the early 20th Century in Italy.

Church officials say the angel is a protector.

"Gabriel, in our tradition, is the announcer of good news. He told Mary our mother that she was going to have Jesus, and he announced on behalf of God, so it's kind of sending out a message to the neighborhood of goodness and peace and hope and joy," said Father Tim Kitzke.

Officials hope to put the angel statue back in place in the next year-and-a-half to two years.