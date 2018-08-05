‘Authenticity, presence, condition, rarity:’ World class cars judged during Concours d’Elegance Classic Car Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- World class cars were on display along Milwaukee's lakefront on Sunday, Aug. 5 during the 14th annual Concours d'Elegance Classic Car Show.

"When you drive your everyday car, there is no comparison," said Paulette Simon, car enthusiast.

Hundreds of cars and thousands of people were at Veterans Park for the show, featuring everything from Porsches and Ferraris to Bentleys and Aston Martins -- and even a 1935 Rolls Royce Phantom Two.

Roy Margenau is the man behind beautiful Rolls Royce, but when people stop to talk shop with him -- he talks about the car's history.

"The second owner of this car was a member of British Parliament during the second World War. This was his official vehicle that he was driven to and from Parliament in," said Margenau.

And while car lovers hovered over beautiful metal -- judges looked for a winner.

"You'll look at authenticity, presence, condition, rarity," said Ron Pace, judge.

Among the best-of-the-best, the judges had a tough job to do.

"In fact, one of the owners came up to me and said, 'why didn't I win?' And I said, 'I'll tell you, it came down to color,'" said Pace.

Simon, a first-timer at the show, said she wasn't there for a ribbon, but rather to show off her car and represent the ladies of the hobby.

"Women like them as much as men do, and I don't know as much about them, but I enjoy having them and I love driving them," said Simon.

Money was also raised for charity through this event. Organizers guessed they'd be awarding the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee roughly $10,000.